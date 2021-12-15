iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.03 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

