iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

