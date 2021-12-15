iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 22,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.