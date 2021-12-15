iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,496 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

