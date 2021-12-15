iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $170.37 and a 52 week high of $199.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.12.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

