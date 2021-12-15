iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.30

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.30 and last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 9703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

