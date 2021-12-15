Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $62.69. Itron shares last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Get Itron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,429 shares of company stock valued at $262,708. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.