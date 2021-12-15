ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.18.

Shares of ITT opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77. ITT has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 28,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 133,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

