Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. 681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $575.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

