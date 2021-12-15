IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO Sells $86,022.64 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISEE traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $14.46. 1,601,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,789. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

