J & J Snack Foods Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $147.91 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

