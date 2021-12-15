J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.61. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $28,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rahamim acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,750 shares of company stock worth $189,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J.Jill by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

