J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 399 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

ZBRA stock opened at $585.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

