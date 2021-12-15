J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 298 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 289,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

