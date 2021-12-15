J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $195,000 in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.