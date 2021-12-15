J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,337 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $997.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

