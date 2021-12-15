J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

