J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 163.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,964 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 410,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,879,000 after purchasing an additional 237,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $348.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

