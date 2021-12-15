Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jabil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.