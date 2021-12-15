Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 32,482 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 38,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 212,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $211.94 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

