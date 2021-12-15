James G. Petcoff Purchases 6,300 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $14,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNFR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 19,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,855. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conifer in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conifer by 107.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conifer in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

