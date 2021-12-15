James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,307.98 ($17.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,197.44. James Latham has a 12-month low of GBX 858 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of £260.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.01.
About James Latham
See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading
Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.