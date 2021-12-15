James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.50

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,307.98 ($17.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,197.44. James Latham has a 12-month low of GBX 858 ($11.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of £260.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.01.

Get James Latham alerts:

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.