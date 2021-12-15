Janet Risi Field Buys 7,275 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MEG opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

