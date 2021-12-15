Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jasper Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies. Jasper Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

JSPR stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.75). As a group, research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,030,000.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

