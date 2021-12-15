Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of CHGG opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -457.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $9,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

