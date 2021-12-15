Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.60). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of LUV opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

