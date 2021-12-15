Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
VG stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
