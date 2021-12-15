Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 25,000 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VG stock opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Vonage by 48.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vonage by 641.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Northland Securities cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

