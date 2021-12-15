Jerrell Shelton Sells 64,963 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jerrell Shelton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Jerrell Shelton sold 287 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $18,700.92.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,275. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.