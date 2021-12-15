John (Jack) Hamilton Buys 16,500 Shares of Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) insider John (Jack) Hamilton acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$20,014.50 ($14,296.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Hazer Group

Hazer Group Limited commercializes Hazer Process, a novel hydrogen-and-graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen energy, and synthetic graphite markets. Hazer Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

