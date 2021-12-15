JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 260 ($3.44) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 320 ($4.23).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.78) to GBX 405 ($5.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 246 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.77. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 250.34 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 54.69%.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £93,100 ($123,034.23). Also, insider Michael Harper purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,444.17). In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $10,675,255.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

