JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,826,641 shares of company stock worth $112,497,706.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

