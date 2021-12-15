JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

JPM stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

