JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

