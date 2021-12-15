Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $25.50 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $25.50 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00208239 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

