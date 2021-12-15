Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Up 7.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 7,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 347,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.