Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,810 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

