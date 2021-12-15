Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.9% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.46. 11,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day moving average is $247.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

