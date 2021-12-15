Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $200.06. 37,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,169. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

