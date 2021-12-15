Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,208. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

