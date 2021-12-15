Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 657.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 86,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,228 shares of company stock worth $3,801,546 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.43 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

