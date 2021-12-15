Karura (KAR) Market Cap Hits $76.64 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Karura has a market cap of $76.64 million and $2.65 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00007005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00055979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.31 or 0.08208445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00077937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,155.29 or 1.00113445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00053806 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

