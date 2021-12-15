KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.
KBH stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.