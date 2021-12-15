KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBH. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.