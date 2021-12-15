KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

NYSE:KBH opened at $43.28 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

