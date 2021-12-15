KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.
NYSE:KBH opened at $43.28 on Monday. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
