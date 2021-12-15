Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 58,032 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

