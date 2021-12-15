Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

