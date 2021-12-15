Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 993.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,071 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

