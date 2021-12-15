Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 164,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,701 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

