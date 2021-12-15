Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,016,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $241.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -166.21 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $219.40 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

