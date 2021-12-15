Keybank National Association OH Buys 54,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,014 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.45% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,345,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.09. The company had a trading volume of 406,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

