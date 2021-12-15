KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.